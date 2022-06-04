New Delhi: Indian advertisements across mediums have been impressive across mediums like television, radio, and print. Since the advent of social media, their reach has also increased manifold. A lot of creativity goes into the making of a commercial that strikes a chord with the consumers and general audience alike.Also Read - Centre Asks Twitter, YouTube To Take Down Controversial Body Spray Advertisements With ‘Rape Jokes’

But sometimes, the line between creativity and below-the-belt content is heavily blurred, causing embarrassment to society as well as the creators and brands.

The latest instance is the airing of two new Layer'r Shot body spray advertisements. It has created so much brouhaha that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), and the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) have come together to remove the two advertisements from Twitter and YouTube. It has been reported that the two ads promote 'rape culture' in India.

Now, we take a look at 7 advertisements from the past that were in the news for the wrong reasons

Mohey:

Leading bridal wear brand Mohey launched an ad featuring actress Alia Bhatt that revolved around the concept of “Kanyadaan”, i.e., seeing off the daughter after marriage. The ad was not taken to kindly and became a butt of controversies, especially with the sexist theme.

Paytm:

Cricket is BACK!! Master Blaster, @sachin_rt invites you to make the right choice. Choose your players on @PaytmFirstGames. pic.twitter.com/PGSgTOSegm — First Games (@FirstGamesIN) September 20, 2020

One of India’s leading digital payment systems aired an ad featuring master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. But there was a loose point, it showed a young child being slapped. Need I say More?

Manforce:

A Manforce ad featuring former porn actress and current celebrity Sunny Leone featured in Gujarat during Navratri to sell condoms. The advertisement, in Gujarati, said, “Aa Navratriye ramo, paraantu prem thi” (Play this Navratri but with love), in Hindi translating into “Khelo magar pyar se”.

Lux Cosy:

This Lux Cosy ad shows a young man moving around a swimming pool with a towel tugged to his waist when suddenly a small dog snatches the towel away by holding it between his teeth. This reveals that the man is wearing a Lux Cosy underwear. He picks up the dog and tries to retrieve his towel when a young woman comes looking for her dog, yes the same one who snatched the towel. She takes her dog in her arms from the man, thanks him in a suggestive manner, and gives him a peck on the cheek, then she looks down at his underwear and with a seductive face gives him another peck on the cheek.

Tuff Shoes:

This ad featured models Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre wearing nothing but shoes with a python wrapped around their bodies.

Kamasutra Condoms:

This condom ad featured Pooja Bedi and Marc Robinson and was definitely ahead of its time. It was banned for being “too steamy”.

Zomato:

This ad features Hrithik Roshan. While Zomato wanted to promote its fast delivery policy, it was alleged that the food faced severe backlash saying that they ill-treat their employees.