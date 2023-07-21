Home

Leaked: Sourabh Raaj Jain Looks Impressive in a Never-Seen-Before Avatar From a New Project, Check Viral Pics

Sourabh Raaj Jain's new look from his upcoming project is here and it's already creating waves on the internet. Check out his pictures here.

Sourabh Raaj Jain's new look from a project

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain might have entertained you with his roles in mythological shows but this time, he’s bringing something different. The actor’s photos from the sets of his upcoming project have been leaked and it promises a whole new avatar. Sourabh is seen wearing a simple Khadi kurta in the photos with a red turban on his head – a look that he has never explored before. The fans are definitely excited to have him rock yet another powerful look but the details about the project are yet to be out.

Sourabh was also seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and his fans broke the internet when he was eliminated from the show. The other popular shows that helped him create waves on the internet and impress his fans include ‘Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev’ in which he played the role of Lord Vishnu, and ‘Mahakali-Ant Hi Aaramb Hai‘ in which he played the role of Lord Shiva. With his upcoming project, Sourabh is sure to put up another surprisingly good act in a manner you had never imagined him to do.

Sourabh may have kicked off his career in 2004 with a youth TV series ‘Remix’, but in the last 19 years, he has been successful in captivating viewers and critics with the immense gravitas and compassion that he can bring to any role he takes up. Call it his endless charm or commitment, Sourabh has left an indelible impact with all his shows.

Sourabh not only has the star quality, but also the much-needed screen magnetism of a protagonist, and the resolve of a character actor, evident from his shows including ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, and ‘Patiala Babes’.

Will Sourabh’s upcoming project make him stick to the genre he is known for, or take up something new, give it a funny spin, and make it his forte? Not the one to be pigeonholed by the industry ever, Sourabh certainly has an interesting surprise up his sleeve. Watch this space for the big reveal and thank us later!

