Lee Je Hoon Skips Busan International Film Festival Owing to Emergency Surgery

Renowned Korean actor and 'Taxi Driver' fame Lee Je Hoon halts from Busan Film Festival after undergoing an emergency surgery due to abdominal pain. Read to know more details

Lee Je Hoon Undergoes Emergency Surgery: South Korean actor Lee Je Hoon received emergency surgery after he was rushed to the hospital recently due to abdominal pain. The Taxi Driver fame actor was diagnosed with ischemic colitis due to which he underwent surgery. His agency Company On issued an official statement regarding his health and further updated his fans about taking a break. Lee has featured in popular films like The Front Line (2011), Architecture 101 (2012), My Paparotti (2013), I Can Speak (2017) and Time to Hunt (2020). He has also worked in television series such as Fashion King (2012), Secret Door (2014), Signal (2016), Tomorrow, With You (2017), Where Stars Land (2018), Taxi Driver (2021–2023), and Move to Heaven (2021).

Lee Je Hoon is still hospitalized

Lee Je Hoon experienced severe abdominal pain on October 1, 2023, due to which he was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. According to the official statement, “Lee Je Hoon went to the hospital on the night of October 1, 2023, due to severe abdominal pain, and he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. He received emergency surgery early on October 2, 2023” as reported by South Korean agency Soompi. It further added, “Thankfully the surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering at the hospital. We will have to watch the progress of his recovery, but he will probably have to be hospitalized for about a week.”

Lee Je Hoon will not attend Busan International Film Festival

As Lee Je Hoon underwent surgery, he needed time to heal which made him take a break from the showbiz. The actor possibly halted all his recent activities, hence he will not be able to attend the 28th Busan Film Festival. According to the reports Lee Je Hoon was hosting the opening ceremony of the mega film fest along with his co-host and Extraordinary You actress Park Eun. Since Lee Je Hoon has been hospitalized, he halts from the event starting on October 4, 2023. However, Park Eun will be hosting this event solo as the first solo and female host since no official announcement regarding the event has been made.

Agency’s heartfelt apology

Lee Je Hoon’s fans are extremely worried and saddened after hearing about idols sudden deteriorated health and skipping the Busan Festival. The company apologized to everyone as they further wrote, “We feel very apologetic to the Busan International Film Festival and the Buil Film Awards.” The Busan International Film Festival will be attended by several renowned celebrities and artists around the world from October 4 to 13 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea.

Lee Je Hoon’s Workfront

Apart from the Busan Film festival Lee Je Hoon was supposed to attend the Buil Film Awards on October 5 and several other events that he will be skipping for now. He will be next seen in an upcoming K-drama titled Chief Investigator 1963.

We wish Lee Je Hoon a speedy recovery soon!

