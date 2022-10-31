Seoul: Lee Jihan, the K-pop singer and actor died in the stampede that took place on Saturday night when the Halloween parties were being held in the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul. After early conjectures, it was confirmed that Lee Jihan was one of the victims of the pandemonium.Also Read - South Korea Probes Halloween Crowd Surge as Nation Mourns

Lee Jihan's agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news on Sunday, October 30, "It's true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29," reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We also hoped that it wasn't true, and we were very shocked to hear the news," said the representative of the agency while asking the public to respect the family's privacy in this period of mourning. "The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace."

The news of Lee Jihan’s passing first reached the public when several of his ‘Produce 101’ castmates, Park Heeseok, Jo Jinhyung, and Kim Dohyun paid tribute on social media. They wrote on Instagram” “Ji Han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.”

Lee Jihan first entered the spotlight as a contestant on Mnet’s ‘Produce 101’ season 2 in 2017. He originally auditioned on the show with a cover of EXO’s “Overdose” and was eliminated in the fifth episode.

Lee Jihan went on to make his debut as an actor on the web drama ‘Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day’ in 2019. He was 24 years old (by international reckoning) at the time of his passing. His mortuary will be set up at the funeral hall of Myongji Hospital, and the funeral will be held on November 1.