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Lee Sang-Bo, known for Private Lives and Miss Monte-Cristo, dies at 44

Lee Sang-Bo, known for Private Lives and Miss Monte-Cristo, dies at 44

Lee Sang-Bo, known for his impactful performances in Private Lives and Miss Monte-Cristo, has died at 44. The sudden loss has left the K-drama community and fans mourning the talented actor.

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo, widely known for his performances in Private Lives and Miss Monte-Cristo, has passed away at the age of 44. His body was discovered at his Pyeongtaek residence by a family member around 12:40 pm KST on Thursday, March 27, 2026. Fans across the globe have been left in shock over the sudden loss. Lee’s career spanned nearly two decades, earning recognition for his versatility on screen. His sudden demise has brought attention back to the challenges he faced during his career, including a high-profile controversy in 2022.

Funeral arrangements for Lee Sang-Bo

Local authorities from Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province confirmed that no signs of foul play were found at the scene. An investigation into the exact cause of death is currently underway. Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for 10:30 am on March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home, Room 3, in Pyeongtaek.

Lee Sang-Bo’s agency, Korea Management Group, released a statement on his passing, saying, “We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang-Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death. His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home. For privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask the media and public to refrain from visits.”

Who was Lee Sang-Bo?

Lee Sang-Bo began his acting journey in 2006 with the drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo. Over the years, he appeared in projects including Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo and The Elegant Empire. His role in Miss Monte-Cristo marked a turning point in his career, earning him widespread recognition. In 2025, he signed an exclusive contract with Korea Management Group, aiming to strengthen his presence in the industry after past challenges.

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The 2022 controversy related to Lee Sang-Bo

Lee’s death has also rekindled focus on the 2022 drug-related case that briefly affected his career. At that time, he was investigated after being seen behaving unsteadily in public. Authorities later confirmed no illegal substances were found, and tests by the National Forensic Service verified the absence of drugs. The situation was linked to prescribed antidepressants and tranquillisers he was taking following personal loss. The case was formally closed, clearing him of all allegations.

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