Legalising Same-Sex Marriages in India is Need of Democracy: Vivek Agnihotri, Hansal Mehta Speak Against Centre’s Opposition

Amid the Centre's opposition to legalising same-sex marriages in India, Vivek Agnihotri and Hansal Mehta speak in support of the cause.

Vivek Agnihotri and Hansal Mehta speak in support of same-sex marriages in India (Photo: Instagram/ Vivek, Hansal)

Mumbai: After the centre opposed the idea of legalising same-sex marriages in India, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted to talk in support of it. The director of The Kashmir Files said those speaking against same-sex marriages in a developed country like India don’t look at it as a human need.

Reacting to a tweet that read, “Centre tells Supreme Court that same-sex marriage is an urban elitist concept, which is far removed from social ethos of the country. Extending same-sex marriage beyond heterosexual unions will create a new institution, centre says (sic),” Agnihotri said it’s important for a democracy like India to let its citizens exercise this right. His full tweet read, “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari (government) elites drafted it, who have never travelled in small towns and villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal and inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime (sic).”

NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right.

And in a progressive,… https://t.co/M4S3o5InXI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 18, 2023

The director’s tweet comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing of a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in India. On Tuesday, a five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli – will be hearing the petitions amid the Centre’s opposition to the idea.

Following Agnihotri’s tweet, director Hansal Mehta also tweeted to highlight the importance of legalising same-sex marriages in the country to set an example of gender equality in a diverse country like ours. He tweeted to say, “Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages (sic).” In his 2022 anthology series Modern Lover Mumbai for Amazon Prime Video, he portrayed a gay couple – played by Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages.#AbKiBaarPyaar pic.twitter.com/Xk4ADBH3UF — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 18, 2023

Your thoughts on the subject?

