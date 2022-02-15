Kolkata: Bengali singing Icon Sandhya Mukherjee died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack, said an official of the hospital where she was admitted. Mukherjee was 90. She is survived by her daughter. Mukherjee was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day as her blood pressure dropped. “She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 PM following which she expired,” the senior hospital official told PTI.Also Read - Veteran Bengali Singer Sandhya Mukherjee Refuses Padma Shri Award Offer, Calls It ‘Demeaning'

The singer had tested positive for Covid-19 along with cardiac ailments, multi-organ dysfunction, and fracture in the femur bone due to a fall.

Mukherjee, who was in the news after she turned down the Padma Shri, had worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad, and Salil Chaudhury during her illustrious musical career.

(With PTI inputs)