Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Shashikala passed away this afternoon at the age of 88. She reportedly breathed her last at her Mumbai residence. The official statement from her family is still awaited and so far the reason for her death is not known.

Following the news of the actor's demise, several people expressed grief. Actor Rohit Roy took to Twitter and wrote, "Shashikala ji… RIP." Even Congress MP Praful Patel tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.

Shashikala ji… RIP🙏🏼 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) April 4, 2021

Shashikala’s negative role in Aarti (1962) was largely appreciated. This film also featured Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar and Pradeep Kumar. The legendary actor was also a part of several hit movies including Khubsurat, Anupama and I Milan Ki Bella. Other movies in which Shashikala contributed include Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Baazigar. She worked with almost all leading Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Shashikala had acted in more than 100 films, both as a heroine and as a villain.

Not just in films but Shashikala also worked in television. She was seen in the role of Fruti’s grandmother in the famous television show Son Pari. Shashikala was awarded the Padma Shri award by the Government of India for her contribution to Indian cinema.