Veteran Gujarati actor and ex-BJP MLA Naresh Kanodia passed away at the age of 77 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat due to coronavirus. He died two days after his brother Mahesh Kanodia’s demise. He was 83. Soon after the news broke out, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi pay tribute to both the brothers. “In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden”, PM Modi tweeted with a photograph where he is seen sitting with Kanodia brothers. Also Read - Observe Festivals With Modesty, Light Lamp For Soldiers: Key Points From PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

According to reports, Naresh was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on October 20 and was admitted to the UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad and put on ventilator support. He was known as the Amitabh Bachchan of the Gujarati film industry. He has worked in more than 300 films and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2012 to mark the centenary of Indian cinema.

Naresh Kanodia’s son Hitu Kanodia is also a Gujarati film actor and a BJP MLA from Idar, Gujarat constituency.

May their souls rest in peace!