Legendary Harold and Maude star Bud Cort passes away at 77

Bud Cort, the iconic actor best known for his role in Harold and Maude, passed away at the age of 77 in Connecticut due to complications from pneumonia. He leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances across films, television and theater that spanned decades. Cort’s unique style and charisma made him a memorable figure in Hollywood.

What made Bud Cort memorable?

Cort’s career was defined by his versatility and dedication to his craft. He starred in cult classics such as The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Dogma, Electric Dreams and Ted & Venus. Yet, it was his portrayal of the quirky, introspective Harold in Harold and Maude that cemented his place in cinematic history. Critics and audiences alike praised his ability to bring depth, vulnerability and a subtle humor to every role.

