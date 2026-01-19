The world of fashion lost one of its greatest legends on Monday. Italian designer Valentino Garavani, known simply to the world as Valentino, has died at the age of 93, his foundation announced. A pioneer of haute couture and creator of the iconic Valentino Red, he spent decades shaping luxury fashion before retiring in 2008.

Valentino passed away peacefully at his home in Rome, surrounded by close friends and family, the Valentino Foundation shared on Instagram. Plans have already been set: a public lying in state on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a funeral in Rome on Friday at 11 am (1000 GMT).

Who was Valentino Garavani?

Born in 1932 in Voghera, Italy, Valentino showed an early passion for style and design. He trained in some of Europe’s top fashion houses and soon made his mark in Paris before launching his own label in Rome in 1960. Over the next several decades, Valentino became a name synonymous with glamour, luxury, and impeccable taste.

He rose to fame dressing some of the most celebrated women in the world. From Hollywood stars to royalty, his designs were beloved by names like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor, and Princess Diana. His red dresses, often in a vibrant shade that became known as Valentino Red — became a signature and an instant symbol of elegance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What made Valentino stand out?

Valentino didn’t just sell clothes — he sold dreams. In a world that was rapidly changing, his work combined classic glamour with modern poise. At a time when fashion was becoming more commercial, he remained true to the craft of couture, painstaking handwork, luxurious fabrics, and timeless silhouettes.

His peers included fashion giants like Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld, and together they represented an era when a designer’s name alone carried weight and influence. Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, and Armani died in September, making Valentino the last of this celebrated generation.

How is the fashion world reacting?

Tributes have poured in from around the globe. Designers, models, and fashion houses have taken to social media to honour Valentino’s impact. Many recalled his kindness, his exacting standards, and his unique ability to blend strength with softness in his designs.

His legacy is not just in the dresses he created, but in the countless designers he inspired. Today’s fashion world, with its mix of high art and global business, still feels Valentino’s influence.

Details around the days of remembrance and funeral in Rome show the deep affection with which Valentino was held. Fans and fashion lovers around the world will remember him not just for his clothes, but for the heart and soul he poured into fashion.

Valentino Garavani’s name will live on, not only on glamorous red carpets and in fashion archives, but in every corner of style that values beauty, craft, and timeless elegance.