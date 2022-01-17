New Delhi: World-renowned Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. The 83-year-old died after suffering a heart attack, said his family members. The Padma Vibhushan awardee– fondly referred to as Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his disciples–was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers and an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Speaks on Training With Pandit Birju Maharaj, Dancing With Madhuri Dixit And Managing Twirls in Kalank's 'Ghar More Pardesiya'

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away, says his relative (File photo) pic.twitter.com/jabPHX1cly — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Pandit Birju Maharaj's grandson Swaransh Mishra shared the unfortunate news on his social media, and said, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family,"

As per media reports, Birju Maharaj’s health deteriorated on Sunday night while he was playing with his grandson. He lost consciousness and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago and was on dialysis, reported NDTV.

Apart from being a renowned Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to several films. For his remarkable contribution, the government of India had honoured him with the country’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 1986. Through the course of his illustrious career he received many other awards including Sangeet Natak Akademi Aurard, the Sangam Kala Award, along with honorary doctorates from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya and Banaras Hindu University.