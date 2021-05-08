New Delhi: Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday at the age of 94. Tributes pour in from across the country with several people including Farhan Khan, Ashoke Pandit and Smriti Irani among others mourned the death of a legendary music composer.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter expressing grief and wrote, “Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle Ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones and fans. Om Shanti.” Even Farhan Akthar tweeted, “RIP Vanraj Bhatia. Apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of Tamas that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart.” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to social media paying condolences to the family. “The film industry lost one of the very well-known music composers Vanraj Bhatia. He was not well for quite some time. His body of work has been a great inspiration to many. Heartfelt condolences to the family of this great music maestro,” he wrote. Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani also wrote, ”One of the most under-rated Greats, the one and only #VanrajBhatia, composer of thousands of ad-jingles and several legendary film scores, has passed on. Deeply saddening.”

One of the most under-rated Greats, the one and only #VanrajBhatia, composer of thousands of ad-jingles and several legendary film scores, has passed on. Deeply saddening. 🙏🏽https://t.co/9BwUWgcZTn — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 7, 2021

RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2021

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

Vanraj Bhatia became immensely popular for his music for Shyam Benegal classics like Ankur and Bhumika and TV series Yatra and Bharat Ek Khoj, Wagle Ki Duniya and Khandaan. He worked on Tamas with Govind Nihalani and also created the soundtracks for Aparna Sen’s 36 Chowringhee Lane and Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Bhatia’s last work was an opera titled Agni Varsha which was performed in New York. He also received India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2012.