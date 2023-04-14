Home

Lehmberginni: Mahira Sharma Unveils The Poster of Her Debut Punjabi Film With Ranjit Bawa

Lehmberginni: Mahira Sharma recently unveiled the poster of her debut Punjabi film with Ranjit Bawa on social media.

MAHIRA UNVEILS LEHMBERGINNI FORST LOOK: Mahira Sharma has been receiving many offers ever since her stint in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss Season 13. The actress has appeared in some music videos and is also hailed by fans for her social media posts and public appearances. Mahira was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and is still admired by netizens who keep posting her reels and videos from the celeb reality show. Now, it is definitely celebration time for her as she is all geared up for her big screen debut. The viral poster of her upcoming film LehmberGinni is breaking the internet.

MAHIRA SHARMA SHARES LEHMBERGINNI POSTER

Mahira is a popular social media sensation and well-known to viewers for her style and personality. The actress has been leaving impressions on the audience after setting the bar higher for herself after each passing project. She has been seen working with Rapper Raftaar on the web show Bajao for the OTT platform. The actress has also made a huge impact with her breathtaking Instagram photos that have caught the attention of all her fans and followers. Mahira constantly keeps her fans posted about what she is up to. Her followers and viewers can’t help but obsess over her images and videos. She has done some big-budget projects in Hindi as well as the Punjabi industry as well. Mahira recently took to her official Instagram account and shared the poster of her most awaited debut film LehmberGinni.

MAHIRA SHARMA TO SHARE SCREEN SPACE WITH PANKAJ TRIPATHI

Mahira is giving worth-watching stances in the poster with her co-actor Ranjit Bawa. She shared the poster with the caption, “Extremely nervous and especially excited 🤞🙏 #lehmberginni “. The poster of the film has already taken over the hearts of the audience as Mahira looks absolutely cute. Fans are going gaga over the poster itself and are excited to witness Mahira on 12 May 2023 on the big screens with the blockbuster film. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma will be seen working with the icons like Pankaj Tripathi, Shatrughan Sinha and Ashutosh Rana. The collaboration for these will be seen in the upcoming web series Gangster. We are yet to wait for the final announcements and posters to be released.

