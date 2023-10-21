Home

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Fans go Bonkers as Salman Khan Hails Katrina Kaif’s Stunning Look From Tiger 3 Song – Check Reactions

Fans are going berserk after Salman Khan shared Katrina Kaif's pictures from their upcoming Tiger 3 song - 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are all geared up for their upcoming action-thriller Tiger 3. The film is the third installment of the Tiger franchise which is the first movie in YRF’s spy universe. The duo has previously worked together in movies like Maine Pyar Kyon Kiya, Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. This is Salman and Katrina’s third film together in the Tiger franchise. After the teaser of their upcoming peppy track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 dropped, Salman shared Katrina’s sizzling looks from the film. The actor lauded his co-star and wrote, “Kat you have killed it!…Always a pleasure to dance with you…Watch Tiger and Zoya in the party track #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping on 23rd Oct on YouTube”. Fans hailed Katrina’s hot look and also heaped praise on the on-screen duo’s chemistry.

FANS GO BERSERK OVER KATRINA KAIF’S SIZZLING AVATAR IN LEKE PRABHU KA NAAM:

Queen is slaying — #MerryChristmasOn8Dec (@GoddessKATRINAK) October 21, 2023

Bhaijaan rocked… Vicky shocked — Zahan Asraful (@zahanasraful) October 21, 2023

Yes because you got the Queen herself the Goddess Katrina Kaif ♥️ — Raghda ❤️❤️ Katrina (@kattoubue) October 21, 2023

Lead actor of Tiger 3: SRK and Katrina — abdullah.(/) (@TinyyInfinityy) October 21, 2023

Salman sir, the chemistry between you and Katrina mam seems so good that everyone gets excited after seeing it… — Arthvya (@iamarthvya) October 21, 2023

Second one killed me… — | Kcias | सियस | Tholoch | (@beingCS7) October 21, 2023

Stunning look Kat — Kumar_Sushanta (@KumarSushanta14) October 21, 2023

#KatrinaKaif will set the screen on — #MerryChristmasOn8dec (@Katysatm) October 21, 2023

Salman-Katrina’s Tiger 3 is full of surprises for fans. A lot of movie buffs are excited as Salman and Arjit seem to have buried the hatchet since the latter will be singing the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Many fans welcomed the collaboration. A netizen even wrote, “Wow Super Excited For My 2 FavS @beingsalmankhan Sir and @arijitsingh Sir Yoooooo.” Another fan commented, “Even bhai dad to put his ego aside”. Apart from the music, Katrina’s aggressive towel fight scene inside the hammam is also breaking the internet. Netizens have lauded the fight sequence and have called it the most awaited scene in Tiger 3. Movie buffs are excited that for the very first time a unique towel fight scene has been filmed in a Bollywood movie.

Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi in a crucial role. On playing the antagonist, Emraan said, “I had an amazing time creating Aatish – a man who is fuelled by rage and will go to any length to finish Tiger. I play a very distinctively different villain that is rare in Hindi cinema. He is cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon, and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries to bring his devious plans into motion.”

