Lenin box office box collection Day 3: Akhil Akkineni-Bhagyashri Borse starrer continues winning run with strong Sunday growth, globally crosses Rs…

Lenin box office collection day 3: Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has enjoyed a solid opening weekend, with Day 3 collections showing further growth. The film has now crossed over Rs 30 crore worldwide, helped by positive word of mouth and strong audience response.

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Lenin box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Akhil Akkineni appears to have found the box office success he has been waiting for. Lenin, which arrived in cinemas on July 10, 2026, continued its steady run over the weekend and witnessed another rise in collections on Sunday. The film had already made a promising start, and its third-day performance suggests that audience interest has remained strong rather than slowing down after the opening day. Positive word of mouth, family audiences, and encouraging occupancy across several Telugu-speaking regions have all contributed to the film’s healthy weekend. While weekdays will ultimately decide how long the momentum lasts, the opening three days have certainly given the makers plenty to celebrate. Here’s a closer look at Lenin’s Day 3 box office performance, its worldwide earnings, and more.

Lenin box office collection day 3

Lenin continued its upward trend on Day 3 by registering another healthy jump in collections and earned Rs 9.65 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded around an 11% growth over Saturday’s earnings, taking its estimated India net collection to Rs 25.45 crore after three days.

The Sunday boost played a key role in strengthening the film’s opening weekend. Day 3 at Lenin recorded an overall occupancy of 64.19%. Occupancy was lowest in the morning (44.31%), then increased significantly through the day, peaking in the evening (76.77%), before ending at 62.00% during the night.

Lenin worldwide box office collection

Lenin has now crossed the Rs 37 crore worldwide gross mark after three days in theatres. Out of this, India has contributed around Rs 29.27 crore gross, while overseas markets have added approx Rs 7.80 crore.

The overseas response has also been encouraging, particularly in regions with Telugu audience. With a strong opening weekend already behind it, all eyes are now on the weekday collections. If the film manages to remain stable over the next few days, it could continue its successful theatrical run.

Audience response to Lenin

The audience response has largely been positive since the film’s release. Many viewers have praised Akhil Akkineni’s screen presence and action sequences, with several calling it one of his better performances. The emotional moments and commercial entertainment elements have also found appreciation among fans.

Social media reactions over the weekend reflected growing excitement, with viewers recommending the film after watching it in theatres. The increasing collections on both Saturday and Sunday indicate that positive word of mouth has played an important role in bringing more people to cinemas.

Although the real test begins during the weekdays, if it maintains a steady hold then Lenin could continue adding impressive numbers in the coming days.