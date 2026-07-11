Lenin box office collection Day 1: Akhil Akkineni’s comeback film registers a solid global opening, beats Agent opening day haul

Lenin box office collection day 1: Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has received a positive start at the box office. The action drama has recorded a decent Day 1 collection in India along with the worldwide numbers.

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Lenin box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse‘s Lenin has finally hit cinemas, and the film has opened to a decent response from audiences. The actor, who was looking for a strong comeback after a gap of nearly three years, appears to have made a good start with the rural action drama. Early reactions have been largely positive, with viewers praising Akhil’s performance and the film’s emotional moments. The opening day numbers suggest that Lenin has managed to draw audiences to theatres, particularly in the Telugu-speaking states. While it is still too early to predict where the film will eventually land at the box office, the first-day performance has given the makers plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The weekend collections will now be closely watched, as positive word of mouth could help the film register an even stronger run over the next two days. Take a look at how much Lenin earned at the box office on day 1.

Lenin box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Lenin collected Rs 5.90 crore (India net) on its opening day. The majority of the film’s business came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where Akhil enjoys a loyal fan following. Evening and night shows witnessed better occupancy than the morning screenings, helping the film post a healthy opening.

Considering the competition at the box office and Akhil’s previous theatrical release, the Day 1 figures are being viewed as an encouraging start. The coming weekend will play a key role in deciding whether the film can build on this momentum and sustain its collections.

Lenin box office worldwide collection day 1

Lenin also performed well overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.73 crore on the first day beating his 2023 film Agent’s Day 1 collection of Rs 8.14 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film received a good response in international markets with Telugu audiences, adding to its overall earnings.

The worldwide opening reflects Akhil’s return to the big screen. If audience feedback remains positive, the film could see a good jump in collections over Saturday and Sunday.

About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is a rural action-drama featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role alongside Bhagyashri Borse. The supporting cast includes Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, and more.

The film blends action, family emotions, and romance against a rural backdrop. Ahead of its release, the film generated considerable buzz, with several celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, extending their support to the team.

With a promising opening, Lenin will now look to capitalise on positive word of mouth and deliver a strong opening weekend at the box office.