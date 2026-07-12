Lenin box office collection Day 2: Akhil Akkineni’s action drama records strong jump, nears Rs 25 crore worldwide

Lenin box office collection Day 2: Lenin continued its box office journey on Day 2 with improved audience response. The Akhil Akkineni starrer witnessed growth compared to its opening day.

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Lenin box office collection Day 2 (PC: Twitter)

Akhil Akkineni’s latest release Lenin has started making noise at the box office after arriving in theatres. The film received positive responses from the audience and Akhil Akkineni’s performance is also widely praised. While the first day gave an early indication of audience interest, Day 2 became important as weekend crowds started arriving. The film saw a rise in collections on its second day, suggesting that viewers were showing interest after the initial release. The action drama has been attracting attention because of its intense storyline and Akhil Akkineni’s performance. Take a look at Lenin box office collection for Day 2.

Lenin box office collection Day 2

Lenin earned Rs 8.15 crore on Day 2, which represents 14% growth from opening day collection, according to Sacnilk. As of now Lenin’s total India net collections stands at Rs 15.30 crore and Rs 23 crore worldwide after Day 2, showing an increase in earnings as more audiences came to theatres.

Lenin Day 2 overall theatre occupancy was 60.27%, with morning shows recording 39.00% occupancy, afternoon shows 64.31%, evening shows 55.92%, and night shows 73.75%.

The film witnessed improved occupancy across multiple shows on its second day, with evening and night screenings contributing significantly to the overall collection. The positive growth indicates steady audience interest and a strong hold after the opening day. With the weekend ahead, the film’s box office performance is expected to see further momentum as more viewers turn up for the action drama.

Lenin box office collection Day 2 worldwide

The Day 2 worldwide box office collection of Lenin is reported to be around Rs 23.40 crore gross worldwide after two days of release, according to Sacnilk.

Lenin worldwide collection: Rs 23.40 crore

Lenin overseas collection: Rs 5.80 crore

Audience Response to Lenin

The response to Lenin has been one of the key factors behind its Day 2 performance. The film has managed to create curiosity among viewers, especially among fans waiting to see Akhil Akkineni back on the big screen.

The movie’s performance during the opening weekend and Monday test will provide a clearer picture of its overall box office strength. If the film continues to maintain steady numbers, it could build a stronger theatrical run in the upcoming days.

Lenin is a Telugu action drama film starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead role directed by Murali Kishor Abburu.