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Lenin Twitter review: Akhil Akkineni starrer wins hearts, netizens love action, drama; say, ‘Best so far…’

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, has finally released in cinemas and social media is already flooded with reactions. Here's a look at what viewers are saying about the film.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 10, 2026, 9:55 AM IST
Lenin Twitter review: Akhil Akkineni starrer wins hearts, netizens love action, drama; say, 'Best so far...'
Lenin (PC: Instagram)

Akhil Akkineni’s much-awaited Telugu action-drama Lenin has finally arrived in cinemas, and the first reactions are already pouring in across X (formerly Twitter). After months of anticipation, fans rushed to catch the early morning shows, eager to see whether the film would mark a strong comeback for the actor after giving blockbusters like Hello and Most Eligible Bachelor. From praise for Akhil’s performance to appreciation for the action sequences and emotional moments, the initial response has been largely positive. However, not everyone shares the same opinion, with a few viewers pointing out areas where the film could have been tighter. If you’re planning to watch Lenin, here’s a look at what audiences are saying about the film on Twitter.  

Lenin Twitter reactions  

Early reactions suggest that Lenin has made a promising first impression on audiences. Many viewers have praised Akhil Akkineni’s screen presence, calling it one of his strongest performances to date. Several posts also highlight the engaging first half, a gripping interval sequence, and the film’s emotional depth. One user on X said, “Saw a new version of him and improved version of acting. Best so far from him”, another said, “Starts with #NTR voice over and character intro and 20 mins before interval picksup beautifully”, another user commented, “It’s way better than I expected! Super intense and engaging right from the start, loads of solid story and drama packed in, no filler at all”. Another user wrote, “Akhil reinvents himself and delivers a confident, convincing performance in the title role. Bhagya Sree is a stunner on screen. “ 

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A number of fans have described the second half as the film’s biggest strength, saying the action, emotions and climax come together effectively. The background score and the rural setting have also received decent appreciation from viewers so far. Another talking point among audiences has been Jr NTR’s voice-over, with many fans saying it adds impact to key moments in the film. 

Lenin cast 

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and stars: 

  • Akhil Akkineni as Lenin 
  • Bhagyashri Borse as Bharathi 
  • Jr NTR (voice-over) 

The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, while the music is composed by S. Thaman 

Lenin plot 

Set against the backdrop of a village, Lenin blends action, romance, and family drama. The story follows Lenin, whose love story with Bharathi unfolds amid a violent conflict that gradually escalates into a larger battle involving power, honour, and relationships. The film explores themes of courage, family bonds, and standing up for what is right, while balancing emotional moments with action sequences. 

Whether the positive word of mouth translates into strong box office numbers will become clearer over the coming weekend.  

 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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