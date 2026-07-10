Lenin Twitter review: Akhil Akkineni starrer wins hearts, netizens love action, drama; say, ‘Best so far…’

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, has finally released in cinemas and social media is already flooded with reactions. Here's a look at what viewers are saying about the film.

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Lenin (PC: Instagram)

Akhil Akkineni’s much-awaited Telugu action-drama Lenin has finally arrived in cinemas, and the first reactions are already pouring in across X (formerly Twitter). After months of anticipation, fans rushed to catch the early morning shows, eager to see whether the film would mark a strong comeback for the actor after giving blockbusters like Hello and Most Eligible Bachelor. From praise for Akhil’s performance to appreciation for the action sequences and emotional moments, the initial response has been largely positive. However, not everyone shares the same opinion, with a few viewers pointing out areas where the film could have been tighter. If you’re planning to watch Lenin, here’s a look at what audiences are saying about the film on Twitter.

Lenin Twitter reactions

Early reactions suggest that Lenin has made a promising first impression on audiences. Many viewers have praised Akhil Akkineni’s screen presence, calling it one of his strongest performances to date. Several posts also highlight the engaging first half, a gripping interval sequence, and the film’s emotional depth. One user on X said, “Saw a new version of him and improved version of acting. Best so far from him”, another said, “Starts with #NTR voice over and character intro and 20 mins before interval picksup beautifully”, another user commented, “It’s way better than I expected! Super intense and engaging right from the start, loads of solid story and drama packed in, no filler at all”. Another user wrote, “Akhil reinvents himself and delivers a confident, convincing performance in the title role. Bhagya Sree is a stunner on screen. “

A number of fans have described the second half as the film’s biggest strength, saying the action, emotions and climax come together effectively. The background score and the rural setting have also received decent appreciation from viewers so far. Another talking point among audiences has been Jr NTR’s voice-over, with many fans saying it adds impact to key moments in the film.

#Lenin First half completed #AkhilAkkineni – Saw new version of him and improved version of acting. Best so far from him. Starts with #NTR voice over and character intro and 20 mins before interval picksup beautifully Good first half with great interval bang so far — Professor Puli (@professorpuli) July 10, 2026

The first half of #Lenin, it’s way better than I expected! Super intense and engaging right from the start, loads of solid story and drama packed in, no filler at all. The friendship and love tracks are handled beautifully, and giving proper screen time to so many characters… — Suma Shree (@thesumashree) July 10, 2026

#lenin fell in love with your acting @AkhilAkkineni8 …. Akkineni redemption idhi … continue this and choose your script accordingly… this will collect easily 100 crores ❤️‍❤️‍ movie lo twists mathram Evaru guess cheyyaleru..@BhagyashriBose #Blockbustelenin #ramcharan pic.twitter.com/Yzy2zteLoH — Cherry Fan (@BonamCherry) July 10, 2026

#Lenin is a winner through and through. Akhil reinvents himself and delivers a confident, convincing performance in the title role. He carries the film with ease and proves that he’s willing to push himself. Bhagya Sree is a stunner on screen . Nandu keeps the… — …. (@ynakg2) July 9, 2026

#LeninReview:#AkhilAkkineni delivers an improved performance with much more confident and effortless screen presence. Thaman’s BGM is a major highlight and works for most parts of the film. The interval and climax are the strongest portions. However, the screenplay never… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 10, 2026

#Lenin First Half : Decent!! The pre-interval to interval block is handled well. Despite a few flaws, the narration remains gripping for the most part. Undoubtedly, #AkhilAkkineni delivers the best performance of his career by a mile. #BhagyashriBorse shines, and Thaman’s… — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) July 10, 2026

#Lenin is an ambitious commercial entertainer that gets many of its building blocks right but misses the emotional glue needed to elevate them. Murali Kishore Abburu creates an engaging rural world with Mahabharata-inspired drama, well-planned screenplay reveals, and a… — Thyview (@Thyview) July 10, 2026

Just Now Completed 1st Half

Decent Start..That Love Track..Friendship Bond..Songs

Inka Pre Interval Scene..Twist Goosebumps ..Asalu Expect Cheyaleru..Seats lo Evaru Kurchoru Annaaww @AkhilAkkineni8 Acting#Lenin #AkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/u5GApAOlG8 — Naa Peru Shivamani (@Shivamani198) July 10, 2026

#AkkineniAkhil is a true star, captivating audiences with his charisma, talent, and powerful screen presence. #Lenin — Chaitanya Reddy (@Cinema_banisani) July 10, 2026

Lenin cast

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and stars:

Akhil Akkineni as Lenin

Bhagyashri Borse as Bharathi

Jr NTR (voice-over)

The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, while the music is composed by S. Thaman.

Lenin plot

Set against the backdrop of a village, Lenin blends action, romance, and family drama. The story follows Lenin, whose love story with Bharathi unfolds amid a violent conflict that gradually escalates into a larger battle involving power, honour, and relationships. The film explores themes of courage, family bonds, and standing up for what is right, while balancing emotional moments with action sequences.

Whether the positive word of mouth translates into strong box office numbers will become clearer over the coming weekend.