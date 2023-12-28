Leo 2 Confirmed: Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares New Update on Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

Home

Film director and producer Lokesh Kanagaraj in a short video clip was seen confirming the sequel of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Here's what he said.

Chennai: Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, premiered in theatres on October 19 this year and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023. Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy starred in the lead role of the movie. The film secured the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. A short video of the director has been making rounds on the internet now in which he’s speaking about the possible sequel to the film. The viral video reveals Lokesh confirming Leo 2.

Fans Ask Update On Leo 2 Release

During an event, a fan asked the director for an update on Leo 2. He responded in Tamil and stated that after completing his current commitments, which include Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 and Kaithi 2, he will soon start working on Leo 2. It is anticipated that production for the Leo sequel will commence in 2025. Lokesh further added, “Leo part two is definitely on; It’s always a great time to work with Vijay Anna (sic).”

Here’s a video of Lokesh Kanagaraj Giving an Update on Leo: Watch Video

Leo Movie Plot

The film Leo stars Vijay Joseph portraying Parthiban who owns a small cafe in Kashmir and is also an animal rescuer. He gets the attention of a drug cartel and takes down a gang of murderers and thugs. The film shows the character has a past connected to the incidents that haunt him. The movie also features Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt playing pivotal roles.

Leo Box Office Collection

Leo took 25 days to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark at the global Box Office. It had a successful four-week run in theatres, exceeding its reported budget of around Rs 275 crore. The film has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil movies of the year, securing a position among the top 20 blockbuster movies in India. After a successful box office run, the film has now been released on OTT giant Netflix.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Professional Front

After the release of Kaithi and Vikram, Leo is the third part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe. On the professional front, the director looks forward to a debut collaboration with Rajinikanth for his upcoming film, Thalaivar 171.

