Leo Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Gets Brutally Schooled For Sexist Comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ Dance: ‘Respect, Please…’

Leo actor Manoor Ali Khan took a jibe at Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Kaavaalaa' from Jailer while speaking about the censor cuts in his film 'Saraku.'

Tamannaah Bhatia’s song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer became quite a sensation soon after its release. Her dance moves and the tribal setting of the track instantly hit a chord with people. Tamannaah’s fans quickly recreated the steps of the peppy track. However, Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan criticized the song’s steps and the tune during a press conference on Saturday.

The actor slammed the song while discussing the censorship cuts of his film Saraku. Mansoor Ali Khan brought up Tamannaah Bhatia’s song Kaavaalaa while expressing his dissatisfaction with the cuts and modifications that the Censor Board had asked for. Trade analyst Manobala V shared a clip from the press conference on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it, “Highly condemn #Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s disrespectful speech about actress Tamannaah’s #Jailer Kaavaalaa song in yesterday’s press meet. This not the right way to criticize censor board (sic).”

Mansoor Ali Khan SLAMS Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa:

Highly condemn #Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s disrespectful speech about actress Tamannaah’s #Jailer Kaavaalaa song in yesterday’s press meet. This not the right way to… pic.twitter.com/mrOzPMUfQ1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 21, 2023

Mansoor questioned how the song received approval and noted these movements were unpleasant. He lambasted the hook step of the song while enacting them. He then questioned the standards for censoring. His comments did not go well with many social media users who began criticizing him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “So Disrespectful! A movie is an entertainment medium and it is fictional not reality. Talking in this way is too wrong by him.” Another user wrote, “He is a outdated actor. We do not know what struggle he his going through for his living. It’s Better leave it. Hope someone will inform him to change (sic).”

Check Viral Reactions:

Criticise but should always respect others — Aryan (@chinchat09) October 21, 2023

Tamanna is 😍😍😍…. Respect ladies 🔥 — Dr Sanjeev Krishan (@isanjeevverma) October 21, 2023

This guy went to jail for the assault of his helper. And he has the cheek to talk abt Tamannah. How can people still give him chance to act? — vaish (@vaish316) October 21, 2023

Mansoor Ali Khan’s sexist comments against the Jailer song have not received a response from Tamannaah or Anirudh, yet. Kaavaalaa featured a surprise cameo from Rajinikanth. Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander sang the song, which has lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj. The song has emerged as one of the trendiest tracks of the year.

