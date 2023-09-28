Home

Leo Advance Booking Report Update: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film to Become The Biggest Tamil Opener at The UK Box Office – Check Detailed Report

Thalapathy Vijay's new Tamil film Leo is on a roll in the UK. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has set a terrific record with its advance booking for the opening day at the UK Box Office. Check the detailed analysis here.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo opens to fantastic Advance Bookings in the UK

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo has recorded a fabulous business in advance booking in the USA and UK markets. The film is releasing worldwide on October 19 but the audience can enjoy special premieres in the US, UK and other overseas countries a day before. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has begun on an excellent start and has already crossed $100K in the US for the premiere shows. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film has sold around 5800 tickets worth $130K gross. The exhibitors are adding more premiere shows now considering the huge advance booking reports.

Leo to emerge as the biggest Tamil opener in the UK

The advance sales began in the UK first and Leo has already emerged as the second-biggest Tamil opener after Ponniyin Selvan-1 there. The first-day sales are of around 21K and following this pace, Vijay is on his way to delivering the biggest Tamil opener in the UK. The Tamil version is garnering the maximum attention, followed by the Telugu and the Hindi versions. In an official statement released online, Ahmisa Entertainment who are the UK distributors of the film, revealed that Leo has so far sold over 30K tickets for all days there. This is both fantastic and unprecedented.

Leo is hitting the theatres after a lot of delay in its promo and trailer launch. The film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with Lokesh after Master which was released to a stupendous business in 2021 during the COVID-19 times. Leo is a gangster drama in which Thalapathy Vijay plays the titular role. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan join Thalapathy in the lead roles while the supporting cast includes names like Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin and Arjun among others. Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently riding high on the success of Jawan, has curated the music for this one as well. Produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo hitting the screens in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office on Leo!

