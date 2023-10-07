Home

Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Actioner Eyes RRR And Jawan Record Overseas - Check Report

Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action-thriller Leo: Bloody Sweet is one of the most awaited films of 2023 and biggest hyped Indian film of October 2023. Expectations have been sky-high from the film directed by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay is reuniting with Lokesh after the noir-action-drama Master. The buzz has amped up ever since the look reveal of Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Antony Das while the action-packed trailer is being hailed by movie buffs. Leo is all set to smash box office records of RRR, Pathaan and Jawan at overseas box office. While the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial has surpassed the collection of Jawan and Pathaan in UK, it is also eyeing the milestone set by the SS Rajamouli epic-drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

LEO OVERTAKES JAWAN AND PATHAAN AT UK BOX OFFICE BEFORE ITS RELEASE

Leo, which previously stood at the third spot in United Kingdom way behind Jawan and Pathaan has surpassed both Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters prior to its release. Leo garnered 2,73,170 Pounds in UK as against 307000 Pounds and 319000 Pounds earned by Jawan and Pathaan respectively. Ahead of its release, Vijay’s massy actioner has collected 320480 Pounds (Rs 3.26 Crore) as it sold 30,000 tickets for its opening day, as reported by ETimes. Leo has all elements of a high-octane, VFX-driven noir-action-saga. There have been speculations about the movie being part of the LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe) comprising Vikram and Kaithi. However, no such details have been disclosed by the makers yet.

LEO EYES RRR’S MILESTONE RECORD AT US BOX OFFICE

Leo has, to date, sold 22,967 Tickets for almost 350+ shows in the US, and the pre-sales against these tickets have been registered as $528,641, as reported by US based trade portal Venky Reviews. The movie aims $1 million-plus worth advance sales in United States, a benchmark set by Rajamouli’s RRR, as reported by the entertainment portal KoiMoi. Leo has already hit the $2 million milestone in advance booking of overall overseas, which could boost the opening day to over $5.5 million (Rs 45 Crores plus), as estimated by KoiMoi. Expectations are huge from trade experts as they predict the movie to gross Rs 100 Crore on its opening day, making it the first in the history of Tamil cinema.

Leo releases on October 19, 2023. It also stars Trisha Krishnan and Govind Vasudev Menon in crucial roles.

