Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay’s Actioner Sets on Box Office Rampage Ahead of Its Release – Check Detailed Report

Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's crime-actioner is set on a box office rampage ahead of its release. - Check Report

Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay’s noir actioner Leo: Bloody Sweet is creating a huge buzz ahead of its release. The trailer of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada has been well reciebed by the movie buffs. The hype around the film is also because it is part of LKU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe). Leo is part of the crime universe including Karthi starrer Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Vijay’s fan base is generating a lot of noise on social media predicting Leo to become the biggest blockbuster in the actor’s movie career. The film has recently garnered around Rs 1.20 Crore in India, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

WATCH THALAPATHY VIJAY’S LEO TRAILER:

LEO WITNESSES MILSETONE ADVANCE BOOKING AT TAMIL BOX OFFICE

Around 64,229 tickets of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial for 446 Tamil shows were sold on Friday, as reported by Sacnilk. While the advance booking of Chennai stood at 70%, Madurai accounted for 34 % share. Given the hype and fandom, Leo is expected to become the biggest Kollywood blockbuster of 2023. Lokesh recently shared an important message for the audiences and said, “For all my audience, don’t miss the first ten minutes of Leo. More than 1000s of people have just worked for the first ten minutes. Please go, sit calm and enjoy that ten-minute experience and it will be a treat for sure. We have put in 1 year of effort only for those ten minutes”. The filmmaker recently also shared his experience on working with Sanjay Dutt who portrays the main antagonist and told, “To describe how much freedom I had working with Sanjay Dutt sir… I should say I had the same amount of freedom I had working with Shri and Sandeep (in Lokesh’s debut film Maanagaram). I didn’t expect it. Based on his interviews and films, I had a different perception of him. I told myself ‘Okay, this is how he is going to be and you have to be this careful as he has done so many films’. However, when I told him the story and he found there was a scope for him to perform, he was elated”.

LEO JOINS MILLION DOLLAR CLUB IN USA

Leo has already joined the million-dollar club in USA prior to its release. Leo has minted a humongous $910,225 in the USA and sold 40850 tickets. The film’s Telugu version has already crossed $100K. The premiere advance bookings in Canada are estimated to be around $300K. The Vijay starrer massy actioner has already amassed $1.2 million in North America for premiere shows from pre-sales. Vijay’s movie has already demolished Rajnikanth’s Jailer’s premiere collection of $802, 628 in the US.

Leo also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand in crucial roles. The film releases on October 19, 2023.

