Home

Entertainment

Leo Advance Bookings (7 Days to go): Thalapathy Vijay Set For Unbelievable Records in USA With Rs 6.5 Crore Already in Kitty – Will it Dethrone Jawan Soon?

Leo Advance Bookings (7 Days to go): Thalapathy Vijay Set For Unbelievable Records in USA With Rs 6.5 Crore Already in Kitty – Will it Dethrone Jawan Soon?

Leo Movie Advance Bookings: Most regions are yet to begin advance booking of Thalapathy Vijay's film. Leo is already crossed Rs 6.5 crore collection in the USA. Will it Smash Jawan's Collection?

Leo Advance Bookings (7 Days to go)

LEO Movie Advance Bookings: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo has made all of us wait for October 19. Like us, fans of actor Vijay have started the countdown to Leo’s release. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo will come in multiple languages. The advance booking for Leo started in the USA on September 27 and just a week before the release, the film has already collected a hefty amount from the pre-booking.

Trending Now

According to boxofficeindia website, Leo’s release date in the USA will be October 18. By checking the collections of the top 10 states of the USA (Texas, California, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Illinois and more), Leo movie’s day 1 collection will go to gross $784,520 (Rs 6.5 crore approx.) with 1310 shows in 537 theatres. The report suggests around 34,955 tickets have been sold in the USA.

You may like to read

Leo movie advance booking collection in the USA in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Tamil $702,636 (approx. Rs 5.8 crore)

Telugu $81,502 (approx. Rs 60 lakh)

Hindi $382 (approx Rs 31765)

#Leo USA 🇺🇸 premieres advance sales racing towards $800K🔥🔥 Gross: $784,520 – 34,955 tickets – 1310 shows – 537 locations 👉Theatre wise report: https://t.co/Hfsg0TNjy5 Note: Including 1205 ‘O’ seats or blocked seats, its 36.1K tickets & $810K gross pic.twitter.com/a7FZj0Jm8P — Box Office Pan India (@Box_OfficeTrack) October 11, 2023

Leo Movie Star Cast:

Leo movie features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, Kiran Rathore, Sandy Master, Babu Antony, George Maryan, and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others in prominent roles.

Leo brings together Lokesh and Vijay again and Trisha with Vijay after 12 years as a lead pair.

Leo movie’s pre-release business:

Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Leo will have a runtime of 2 Hours 44 Minutes. The original budget of the film is said to be around Rs 300 crore. The movie has already recovered its budget and made more money for its producers through theatrical and non-theatrical rights. It has fetched a whopping amount of around Rs 500 crore for the producer through its theatrical rights worldwide, digital rights, audio rights, and satellite rights. The producer made a table profit of Rs 200 crore before the release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Leo is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. They have sold Leo’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for a record price of Rs 100 crore on a minimum guarantee basis. Leo is the first movie that has touched a triple-digit figure in Tamil Nadu. As predicted by film critics, Leo will be a monster blockbuster like Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Jawan. SRK’s film has collected Rs 1119 crore worldwide so far and it is predicted Thalapathy Vijay’s film will also cross Rs 1000 crore. Will Leo cross the all-time collection of Jawan? We’ll get to see that post the release of Leo.

Are you excited for October 19? Let us know in the comment box below!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES