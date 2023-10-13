Home

Leo Beats Pathaan, Creates History at UK Box Office to Record Biggest Day 1 For an Indian Film

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is six days away from its release but it's creating Box Office records left, right and centre. Check out this huge new one that it has created at the UK Box Office now!

Leo beats Pathaan at UK Box Office

Leo UK Box Office: Leo is just six days away from its big screen release and it’s already setting the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. The film’s performance at the UK Box Office is especially incredible. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with the day 1 business there. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it first emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time on day 1, and now, it has surpassed Pathaan’s day 1 business. Now, this is history.

Pathaan collected £319K at the UK Box Office on day 1. Leo, which boasts a splendid star cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and a possible special appearance by Kamal Haasan, has dethroned Pathaan with its advance ticket sales alone. The film has received an 18+ rating but that didn’t stop it from taking away the record from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Vijay enjoys a terrific popularity in the UK market and it seems to be translating into numbers now.

Check The Top Five Indian Films And Their Day 1 Business at the UK Box Office:

LEO: £320.6K (6 days to go) Pathaan: £319K Jawan: £307K Sultan: £271K Chennai Express: £258.5K

As the film nears its release, the makers will see more traction and definitely more records being broken, especially in the UK market. The UK Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment seems to be laughing all the way to the bank now. They made full use of Vijay’s Box Office pull by giving Leo a wide release and aggressive promotions, and look where it has taken them today!

Meanwhile, Leo will not be releasing clash-free in the cinemas. Bollywood film Ganapath will hit the screens as the big Dussehra release this year and with its futuristic sci-fi appeal, it has got good takers at the Box Office. As is, Leo is expected to dominate the South market and from what it looks like, it is also going to be the audience’s first choice overseas as well. It will be interesting to see how many new records it breaks further at the UK Box Office from here. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Leo!

