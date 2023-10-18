Home

Leo Big Spoiler: Thalapathy Vijay to be Part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Udhayanidhi Stalin Reviews

Leo Movie Review: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has watched Thalapathy Vijay's movie and shares a big spoiler. Check here!

Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Actioner Sets on Box Office Rampage Ahead of Its Release - Check Detailed Report

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo is just one day away from release and the first review is already out. Udhyanidhi Stalin, who is an actor, producer, and Tamil Nadu minister, watched Leo movie and took to his official Twitter handle to share his review. Not only he just shared Leo’s review, but also dropped a big spoiler. Yes, you read it right! As mentioned in his tweet, Udhyanidhi confirmed Leo is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Leo Movie First Movie Review

Udhyanidhi Stalin has shared, “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo 👍🏽👍🏽 👍🏽 @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio 👏👏👏 #LCU 😉! All the best team!”

What is Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)?

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has created a universe of his movies that are related to each other. Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) has two films – 2019’s Kaithi and 2022’s Vikram. The universe follows an elaborate conflict between law enforcement officers and vigilantes in Southern India who are at war against a dangerously powerful drug cartel led by crime lord -Rolex.

If Leo is a part of LCU, then the audience will expect something big on the big screen on October 19. Now, we are not sure will the clues in Leo will be relatable from Kaithi or Vikram. For those who don’t know Lokesh also has Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and Leo 2 in his pipeline and he will also plan Rolex spin-off later in the future.

Leo movie is an action thriller that is written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The film also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy in important roles. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, Leo has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

