Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay Makes Staggering Records Worldwide, Unbelievable Numbers in 4 South Indian States – Check Detailed Report

Tamil film Leo has hit the screens worldwide today. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the film is expected to make unprecedented records worldwide with advance bookings alone, the actual numbers by the end of the day are going to be totally surprising.

Chennai: Leo has made Thursday bigger everywhere. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has hit the screens today worldwide and is already rocking the Box Office. It is one of the year’s most anticipated films, especially in South India, and the advance bookings have written the story for some unprecedented showdown at the ticket window. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is going to cross Rs 145 crore nett collection worldwide with solid records in all four South Indian states.

Thalapathy Vijay‘s film is the biggest Tamil opener at the worldwide Box Office. No other Indian film took an opening of Rs 145 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office this year. Further, no Tamil film has raked in this kind of number on its first day at the Box Office. Leo is set to take a double-digit opening in all South states – a never-seen-before number in the history of Indian cinema.

Leo makes solid Box Office record in all South Indian states

The film, which features a splendid hyena scene as Vijay’s opening act, is expected to collect around Rs 32 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, over Rs 17 crore from Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana markets, around Rs 14 crore from Karnataka, and over Rs 12 crore from Kerala. The total domestic business of Leo on the first day is going to be over Rs 80 crore and overseas is expected to add around Rs 65 crore – making the worldwide opening day go beyond Rs 145 crore at the Box Office.

The first show in India began as early as 4 am today. The social media is already abuzz with lots of positive reviews for the film. Leo is believed to be yet another offering from Lokesh’s LCU – the first-ever cinematic universe from the South Indian film industry. It will be interesting to see how this good word-of-mouth helps the film to collect more numbers from here. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

