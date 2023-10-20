Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Rewrites History With Biggest Opening Day For Kollywood Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo gets the biggest opening for a Tamil film at the worldwide Box Office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to register the biggest opening for an Indian film this year.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 detailed report

Chennai: Tamil film Leo, as predicted, has taken the biggest flight for a Kollywood film on its opening day. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has emerged as the highest opening-day grosser in Kollywood at the worldwide Box Office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it’s an action thriller and a part of LCU – South India’s first cinematic universe. Leo rocked a Box Office opening of around Rs 145 crore gross, surpassing Jawan‘s opening day number – the biggest Indian opener at the worldwide Box Office this year.

The film marks the second successful collaboration of Lokesh and Vijay after Master. On Thursday, it collected a double-digit number in all four South Indian states – another record that no Indian film has made so far. The all-India opening for Leo, as reported by the trade website sacnilk, is around Rs 75 crore gross out of which around Rs 30 crore gross has come from Tamil Nadu, Rs 15 crore from Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana markets, followed by Rs 14 crore from Karnataka and Rs 11 crore gross from Kerala. The rest of India has collected around Rs 4 crore for the film. What else? Leo, essentially a Tamil film, has become the biggest opener at the Malayalam Box Office (Kerala). It is the first film ever to score a single-day collection of Rs 10 crore plus in Kerala – a massive feat in the history of Kerala cinema.

Check Leo India Box Office Collection Day 1 – Nett, Early Estimates (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 63 crore

Day 2: Rs 32.51 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 95.51 crore

Jawan, directed by Atlee, which hit the screens last month, became the biggest Indian opener of the year at the worldwide Box Office by smashing a victorious Rs 129 crore gross on the first day. However, Leo has scored over Rs 140 crore gross on its opening, beating Jawan to become the biggest Indian opener of the year. Of course, there are chances of it being toppled again as SRK brings Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar release later this year at the worldwide Box Office. For now, though, it’s a clean rule for Leo worldwide. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

