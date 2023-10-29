LOKESH KANAGARAJ HAILS SANJAY DUTT’S DEDICATION FOR LEO

Leo released on October 19, 2023. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Denzil Smith, Anurag Kashyap and others in crucial roles. Speaking about working with Dutt, Lokesh said, “To describe how much freedom I had working with Sanjay Dutt sir… I should say I had the same amount of freedom I had working with Shri and Sandeep (in Lokesh’s debut film Maanagaram). I didn’t expect it. Based on his interviews and films, I had a different perception of him. I told myself ‘Okay, this is how he is going to be and you have to be this careful as he has done so many films’. However, when I told him the story and he found there was a scope for him to perform, he was elated.” He further added, “He has done around 270 films, but this is the first one in Tamil. He has done KGF, and we have seen him perform. He could have just said, ‘I will mouth the dialogues, you guys take care of the lip sync’. But, no. Every day, he would get the dialogues and sit with two of my assistants like a tuition student. He would memorise the dialogues, record and send them to me. Only then he will go to sleep. Sometimes, he will prepare till 2 AM or 3 AM before coming to the sets in the morning. I never dreamt of such dedication.”

