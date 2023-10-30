Home

Entertainment

Leo Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s film made Rs 16 crore on its eleventh day in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil combined. The noir actioner crossed Rs 300 crore in India, showing a rising trend - Check detailed collection reports!

Leo Box Office Collection Day 11: The action-packed thriller Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is still smashing box office records at the box office. The film has had an incredible run ever since its opening in theatres ten days ago. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film has crossed Rs 300 crore in India and over Rs 500 crore globally.

Leo Day 11 Collection Reports

Leo made Rs 286.90 Cr India net in its first ten days at the box office thanks to a strong performance.

On its eleventh day, Leo brought in 16.50 Cr India net across all languages. It reached the Rs 300 crore mark in India on Sunday, continuing its rising trajectory.

The action thriller broke box office records during the Navratri and Dussehra festivals and quickly became the third Kollywood film to reach the 300 crore club, behind 2.0 and Jailer.

Leo Day-Wise Collection Reports

Day 1: Rs 64.8 Crore

Day 2: Rs 34.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 38.3 Crore

Day 4: Rs 39.8 Crore

Day 5: Rs 34.1 Crore

Day 6: Rs 30.7 Crore

Day 7: Rs 13.4 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.9 Crore

Day 9: Rs 7.65 Crore

Day 10: Rs 14 Crore

Day 11: 16.50 Crore

Leo Box Office vs Tejas And 12th Fail Box Office

Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan’s Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, and Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas all presented competition for it in the Hindi market. However, Leo is probably going to have a down week on its third Monday.

Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj came together for ‘Leo’ after ‘Master.’ Deeraj Vaidy, Lokesh, and Rathna Kumar wrote the screenplay for this movie. In addition to Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon were seen in pivotal roles. Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and a number of others had supporting parts. Leo is the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, following The Karthi-starring film Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022), starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

With Vijay’s film becoming the sixth Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide, following Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, it has been a delightful year at the Indian box office.

