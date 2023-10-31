Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay Beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer in Kollywood as Leo Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Film in Tamil Nadu – Check Full Analysis

Leo has entered into its second week at the Box Office and has already crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore in India. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer continues to create a new record in India as it becomes the second highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu now.

Leo Kollywood Update: Leo continues to make the fans proud with its new records at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is on its way to becoming the biggest film in Kollywood. It has entered its second week at the domestic Box Office and has already surpassed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore in nett collection. Out of this, around Rs 245 crore nett has come from its home state alone. Leo is slowly racing towards becoming the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. After its 12 run, it has already left Jailer behind to emerge as the second-highest film in Kollywood – a big feat to achieve.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film rocked its second weekend and even though the collections have visibly dipped during the weekdays, it is expected to set a few more records this week. Jailer, starring Rajinikanth collected Rs 189.50 crore gross in its lifetime run at the Tamil Nadu Box Office. As the trade website sacnilk reported, Leo has surpassed this number and is currently riding on Rs 192 crore gross. The top film in Kollywood continues to remain Ponniyin Selvan-I, however. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 213 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu. Can Leo breach that record now?

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Leo After 12 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 34.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 38.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 39.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 34.1 crore

Day 6: Rs 30.7 crore

Day 7: Rs 13.4 crore

Day 8: Rs 8.9 crore

Day 9: Rs 7.65 crore

Day 10: Rs 15 crore

Day 11: Rs 16.55 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.5 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 307.95 crore

Leo shall cross Rs 200 crore gross in the state by the end of the second weekend and then, it will solely depend on its performance during the weekdays to ensure if it can surpass PS-1‘s Rs 213 crore or not. Vijay’s film which also stars Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt is only the second film in the history of Kollywood cinema to be crossing Rs 200 crore in the state. Interestingly, while Leo has surpassed Jailer back home, it is still behind it at the worldwide Box Office. The Rajinikanth film is the second-highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, and Leo needs another Rs 63 crore to dethrone it. It has so far grossed Rs 537 crore. Can it? The upcoming weekdays will tell.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

