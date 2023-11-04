Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 16: Can Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Still Beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer? Around Rs 28 Crore Left – Check Full Analaysis

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is currently riding on a total of Rs 319 crore nett after 16 days at the Box Office. The film is still far behind Rajinikanth's Jailer which collected around Rs 348 crore nett in its lifetime run in India.

Can Leo beat Jailer at Indian Box Office?

Leo box office update: Leo has entered its third weekend at the Box Office and is showing a mass performance. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore earlier this week and now, even though the collections have visibly dropped, the weekends are writing a new story. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film is running in houseful theatres, especially in Tamil Nadu, making the fans expect a huge closing number at the end of its lifetime run in India. But, will this final figure be bigger than what Jailer collected in its lifetime run at the domestic Box Office?

The Rajinikanth starrer which was released earlier this year earned a massive total of Rs 348.55 crore nett at the Indian Box Office. Even though Leo has surpassd Jailer at the Tamil Nadu Box Office, it is yet to go past its collection in the overall domestic market. After its 16 days run, the film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt, stands at around Rs 320 crore nett which is still way far than Jailer‘s Rs 348 crore. However, Leo has already surpassed the other Tamil biggies in India including PS-1, PS-2 and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Leo After 16 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Week 1: Rs 264.25 crore

Week 2: Rs 53.35 crore

Day 16: Rs 2.20 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 319.80 crore

If Leo manages to go past Jailer‘s Rs 348 crore by the end of its lifetime run, it is going to be a huge feat. However, it seems difficult for the film to do that considering the Diwali weekend is soon going to be here and Tiger 3 is going to hit the screens on November 12 all across the country. The makers have also decided to release the film in English versions all across the South Indian markets and that will create a dent in Leo’s smooth performance at the Box Office in both India and overseas.

Leo is running at a staggering Rs 253.19 crore nett (approx) at the Kollywood Box Office and it will continue to gain from there for another good week until the Salman Khan starrer takes over the screens. Where do you think Leo will end its run in India? Any guesses? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

