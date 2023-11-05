Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 17: Thalapathy Vijay’s Massy Actioner Inches Closer to Rs 350 Crore? See Full Analysis

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo thrives with a total of Rs 323.75 crore after 17 days at the box office - Check detailed collection report

Leo Box Office Update: Entering its third weekend at the box office, Leo continues to put on a spectacular show. Even though the film’s box office collections have dropped, audiences are still flocking to see the massy actioner. It’s interesting that Leo is doing well across the nation and crossed the Rs 300 crore threshold in the second week of operation.

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Leo After 17 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Week 1: Rs 264.25 crore

Week 2: Rs 53.35 crore

Day 16: Rs 2.15 crore

Day 17: Rs 4 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 323.75 crore

Leo has now made news for reaching another milestone in Tamil Nadu, according to a recent report.

#Leo has also achieved 200cr gross in Tamil Nadu. What a remarkable achievement as most of the Tamil films don’t even achieve 200cr globally! Peak stardom at display in home turf 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XGPf9mIjtP — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 4, 2023

Director Lokesh and star Vijay were reunited for Leo following the success of their 2021 action flick Master. It is the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, following the releases of Vikram (2022) starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil and Kaithi (2019) starring Karthi. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt makes his Kollywood debut in the film Leo, which stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.

In the upcoming days, Leo is anticipated to maintain its impressive box office performance. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo

