Home

Entertainment

Leo Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Fantastic Friday For Fans – Check Detailed Report

Leo Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Fantastic Friday For Fans – Check Detailed Report

Leo box office collection day 2 detailed report - Thalapathy Vijay's film shows a stunning hold in theatres on Friday. Check the day-wise breakup here.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 2 detailed report

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is creating havoc at the Box Office, especially in the Tamil and Telugu-speaking states. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is flying high at the ticket window. So much so that it has already collected beyond Rs 100 crore in two days. Leo has crossed the benchmark at the domestic Box Office in just two days. As per the early estimates, the film will be collecting around Rs 35 crore nett on its second day, taking the total of two days beyond Rs 100 crore.

Trending Now

Leo opened at a staggering Rs 64.8 crore nett in India after which it sustained its performance and registered a fabulous Friday. Saturday and Sunday are going to be big for the film and the momentum will continue considering Tuesday is the Dussehra holiday and Monday will benefit from the festive fever. The total of six days including the Dussehra holiday is expected to go beyond Rs 300 crore at the Box Office. If the turnout increases, there are fair chances for the film to also collect between Rs 400-500 crore nett by the end of Tuesday.

You may like to read

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Leo – Nett (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 35 crore

Total: Rs 100.80 crore (early estimates)

Leo has already emerged as the biggest Tamil opener at the worldwide Box Office. The film is ready to roll as the biggest Tamil film at the domestic Box Office and there are high chances of it surpassing the lifetime collections of 2.0, Ponniyin Selval-1 and Jailer to become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay seems to be on a golden run with Leo. The fans have shown support in huge numbers and the next few days will only take forward these celebrations. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES