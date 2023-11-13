Home

Entertainment

Leo Box Office Collection Day 25: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Behind Jailer And 2.0 – Check Detailed Report

Leo Box Office Collection Day 25: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Behind Jailer And 2.0 – Check Detailed Report

Thalapathy Viay's Leo is only the third Tamil film to have crossed this benchmark at the worldwide Box Office. The first two films belong to Rajinikanth.

Leo crosse Rs 600 crore at worldwide Box Office

Leo box office worldwide update: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo might have slowed down at the Box Office but it has done its part for the Tamil film industry. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has emerged as the third Kollywood film to breach the benchmark of Rs 600 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The latest biggie from the industry amassed this figure in 25 days.

Trending Now

Leo is the third highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and is only behind Jailer and 2.0. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, it is at the third spot with Jailer making Rs 604 crore and 2.0 at a staggering Rs 723.30 crore worldwide. The achievement is huge for both Vijay and the director who make a stylish debut in the Rs 600 crore club. From this Rs 600 crore, around Rs 203 crore comes from the overseas markets while around Rs 397 crore is from the domestic market alone.

You may like to read

Can Leo Surpass Jailer at Worldwide Box Office?

Even though the film will soon be released on an OTT platform, it will be looking at surpassing Jailer‘s Rs 604 crore at the worldwide Box Office first. Now that would be another huge feat for the film and all the people associated with it. Interestingly, despite having zero promotions and non-dubbed versions, Leo has made good business in the Hindi market where it collected Rs 31.50 crore gross before Tiger 3 hit the screens as the big Diwali release this year.

Leo has set the ball rolling for LCU, the first-of-its-kind cinematic universe in the Tamil film industry. It is only the second film in the universe after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and has set the standards high. Have you watched Leo yet?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.