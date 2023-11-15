Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 26: Thalapathy Vijay’s Actioner Beats PS-1 to Become Highest-Grossing Tamil Film in State – Check Top 5 Films in Kollywood

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo took 26 days to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in its home state. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial beat Mani Ratnam's PS-I to achieve the feat.

Leo is the biggest Tamil film now

Leo Tamil Nadu box office update: The collections of Leo might have dropped but the film continues to create staggering records at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is running in its fourth week and is creating new records everyday. A few days back, it became the third Tamil film to cross the benchmark of Rs 600 crore at the ticket window and now, it has surpassed all other Tamil biggies to become the highest-grossing film in Kollywood of all time.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial took 26 days to surpass PS-I and become the biggest Tamil film in its home state. The Mani Ratnam film collected Rs 213 crore nett in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu but Leo has recorded slightly more than that before leaving the theatres. Vijay starrer, which also features Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, has collected Rs 213.05 crore (approx) in 26 days to top the list of the biggest Box Office grossers in Tamil Nadu, reported the trade website sacnilk.

Check The Top Five Biggest Tamil Films at Kollywood Box Office:

Leo: Rs 213.05 crore (approx) PS-I: Rs 213.00 crore Jailer: Rs 189.50 crore Vikram: Rs 180.50 crore

Interestingly, two of these five are directed by Kanagaraj and are part of his LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the first in the South Indian film industry.

Leo is also the biggest film for Vijay both at the domestic and worldwide Box Office. The film will soon premiere on Netflix, possibly this week but it has done its part before it is taken down from theatres. The film has contributed a lot to making the Tamil Nadu film industry rise and shine, especially after Rajinikanth’s Jailer which is also one of the biggest industry hits in the history of Tamil cinema.

Where do you think Leo will end its lifetime run in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

