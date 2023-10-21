Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay Smashes More Records, Rocking Saturday on Card

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo performed fantastically on Saturday, its third day at the Box Office. The film nears Rs 150 crore and will touch the benchmark on Sunday. Check the full analysis here.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 3 update detailed report

Leo box office collection day 3 update: Kollywood’s latest offering, Leo is keeping the momentum up at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has emerged as the biggest Tamil opener worldwide and is constantly making good numbers in the domestic market as well. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in two days and now, it is racing towards Rs 150 crore which it will earn on Sunday.

Highlights Leo records over Rs 140 crore in three days at domestic Box Office.

Thalapathy Vijay continues to make Box Office records despite a drop in collections.

Leo box office collection day 3 early estimates - full analysis

Leo, which is a part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe, the first-ever in the South film industry, recorded a good business on its third day. The Saturday collection of the film is in the range of Rs 40-42 crore nett (early estimates), taking a total of three days to cross Rs 140 crore nett at the Indian Box Office. By the end of Tuesday, which includes the Dussehra holiday, Leo would have crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crore at the ticket window.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Leo After Three Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 35.25 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 40 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 140.05 crore

Leo has also scored a staggering Rs 200 crore gross worldwide, becoming the fastest Tamil film to reach the benchmark. It, however, failed to dethrone Rajinikanth’s Jailer which collected Rs 126 crore gross in two days at the domestic Box Office. After two days, Leo grossed around Rs 118 crore in India. The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in important roles, amassed Rs 90 crore gross from overseas in two days, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. It further added that the three-day gross of Leo is around Rs 280 crore worldwide.

The weekend is going to be solid for Leo after which it will heavily depend on the performance in Tamil and Telugu states for more traction. Leo is the biggest film of the week and it will create some more records till Tuesday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

