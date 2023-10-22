Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay’s Action-Saga Inches Closer to Rs 200 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Leo Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay's crime action-thriller is going steady as it is moving towards its milestone.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay’s crime-action-thriller Leo: Bloody Sweet is unstoppable at the box office. The film has been receiving rave reviews from movie buffs on social media for its high-octane action, grand VFX, power packed performances and engaging plot. Leo has generated a lot of curiosity ever since its posters, teaser and trailer were released. Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for making crime-action sagas has once again showcased a violent tale of evil, revenge, underworld and mystery. Fans have been hailing his cinematic vision and filmmaking skills ever since he announced the LKU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe) after the success of Kaithi and Vikram.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo: Bloody Sweet is inching closer to the Rs 200 Crore mark in India.

Leo: Bloody Sweet witnessed a jump in box office collection in its first weekend.

Despite multiple releases this weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's crime-actioner has resonated with movie buffs.

LEO CONTINUES ITS BOX OFFICE RUN DESPITE FACING COMPETITION FROM MULTIPLE RELEASES

Leo collected Rs 64.8 Crore Net in India on its opening day. The movie saw a dip in earnings on Friday, due to multiple releases at the box office as it recorded Rs 35.25 Crore as its second day earnings. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer garnered Rs 39.8 Crore on Saturday, while its Sunday collection was estimated around Rs 40.00 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Leo has all the elements of a massy action-thriller, which is the reason it has so far managed to attract movie-goers in the theatres. Apart from the action sequences, the family and emotional aspect of the movie has resonated with cinephiles. Since, so far the movie has collected Rs 179.85 Crore Net, it may reach the Rs 200 Crore mark sooner.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF LEO (INDIA NET COLLECTION -SACNILK):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 64.8 Crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 35.25 Crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 39.8 Crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 40 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 179.85 Crore

LOKESH KANGARAJ HEAPED PRAISE ON SANJAY DUTT

Lokesh had shared an important message for the audiences prior to the release of his film and said, “For all my audience, don’t miss the first ten minutes of Leo. More than 1000s of people have just worked for the first ten minutes. Please go, sit calm and enjoy that ten-minute experience and it will be a treat for sure. We have put in 1 year of effort only for those ten minutes.” On his working experience with the main antagonist Sanjay Dutt aka Antony Das, the filmmaker told, “To describe how much freedom I had working with Sanjay Dutt sir… I should say I had the same amount of freedom I had working with Shri and Sandeep (in Lokesh’s debut film Maanagaram). I didn’t expect it. Based on his interviews and films, I had a different perception of him. I told myself ‘Okay, this is how he is going to be and you have to be this careful as he has done so many films’. However, when I told him the story and he found there was a scope for him to perform, he was elated.”

Leo also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand in crucial roles. The film released on October 19, 2023.

