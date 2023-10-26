Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay’s Fantastic Hold Continues, Double-Digit Number on Wednesday – Check Full Analysis

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo completes a week at the Box Office. It has now crossed Rs 260 crore nett in India and is running beyond Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Leo box office collection day 7 domestic update

Leo Domestic Box Office Collection Update: Leo continues with its fabulous run at the domestic Box Office. The film has entered its second weekend and has finished its first-week collection around Rs 260 crore nett in India. With Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has shown an extraordinary pull on the big screen and has once again proven his potential as a legit mass star, especially in South India and overseas. The Lokesh Kangaraj directorial collected around Rs 12.50 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total of seven days to approx. Rs 262.30 crore.

The collections were expected to drop on Wednesday after the Dussehra festivities. While the drop is significant, the film still collected in double-digit and that’s a positive sign for its growth in the coming days. Leo is expected to surpass the benchmark of Rs 300 crore by Saturday.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Leo After 7 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 35.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 39.8 crore

Day 4: Rs 41.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 35.7 crore

Day 6: Rs 32.7 crore

Day 7: Rs 12.50 crore

Total: Rs 262.30 crore

Leo has also crossed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film has been making waves at the UK and the US Box Offices and the numbers reflect the craze. Also starring Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film at the UK and Ireland Box Offices. The film grossed Rs 13.75 crore in the UK (£1.36 million), surpassing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 which grossed £1.34 million in its lifetime run.

This run doesn’t seem to end anytime soon until big festive releases like Tiger 3 hit the screens. What are your expectations with Leo’s lifetime numbers in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

