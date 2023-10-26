Home

Leo Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay Creates Thunderous History in Tamil Nadu With Biggest Gross Collection in 7 Days – Check Full Analysis

Leo's domestic collections are soon going to reach Rs 300 crore but that's not bigger than what it has done for the industry. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has recorded the highest total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema.

Leo domestic box office update: Leo makes yet another weekday successful at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer had a stupendous run during its long first weekend and even though the film slowed down after the Dussehra holiday, it continued to collect a double-digit number. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it wrapped up its eighth-day run at around Rs 11 crore (early estimates), taking the total earnings to nearly Rs 270 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Kanagaraj tweeted earlier today that his film has also made new history in Kollywood. The Vijay-led film which is also a part of LCU (Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe) has got the highest total gross collection in the history of Tamil Cinema in seven days. The 7-day gross of Leo at the Kollywood Box Office stands at Rs 461 crore. Soon, it will gross Rs 500 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, achieving another unbelievable feat.

Leo is slowly moving at the benchmark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic Box Office now. The film is expected to achieve the feat by the end of its second weekend. The film continues to set unprecedented records in various markets. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in important roles, it has already emerged as the biggest Tamil grosser at the UK Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo After 8 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 34.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 38.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 39.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 34.1 crore

Day 6: Rs 30.7 crore

Day 7: Rs 13.4 crore

Day 8: Rs 11 crore

Total: Rs 266.35 crore

Leo has crossed the staggering benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film is travelling fast in the overseas market and it is expected to dethrone Jailer next. The Rajinikanth starrer grossed Rs 604.4 crore worldwide earlier this year and Leo will breach that mark in the next few days. The ultimate target for the film will be 2.0 which stands as the highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide Box Office – another Rajinikanth starrer which collected a whopping Rs 723.30 crore in its lifetime run.

With no other biggie hitting the screens until the Diwali festivities, Leo has got a dream run on the big screen. The film shall collect around Rs 500 crore nett in its lifetime run and set a new benchmark for Thalapathy Vijay at the Indian Box Office. As is, it has already become his highest-grossing film ever, both in India and overseas. What are your expectations with its lifetime collections? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

