Leo Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay Enters Into Second Weekend With Swag And Rs 271 Crore in Kitty – See Full Analysis

Leo enters into its second weekend at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is expected to cross Rs 300 crore nett by the end of this weekend. Check the detailed report here.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 9 domestic update

Leo domestic box office update: Leo has entered into its second week and is all set to make some new records now. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer saw a drop in the weekdays after Tuesday – the Dussehra holiday but it will be picking up pace from Saturday onwards. By the end of its second weekend, the film is expected to mint over Rs 300 crore nett at the domestic Box Office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it has turned out to be the biggest film from LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe – one of its kind in the South Indian film industry. However, it is still far from becoming the biggest Tamil film worldwide. Right now, Leo stands in the third position, behind Jailer and 2.0 on the list of highest-grossing Kollywood movies at the worldwide Box Office.

After its nine-day run in India, Vijay’s latest action blockbuster stands at Rs 271.25 crore nett. It collected its lowest collection on Friday – around Rs 7 crore (early estimates). Saturday is expected to bring it back to collecting in double-digit at the domestic Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo After 9 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 34.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 38.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 39.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 34.1 crore

Day 6: Rs 30.7 crore

Day 7: Rs 13.4 crore

Day 8: Rs 8.9 crore

Day 9: Rs 7 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 271.25 crore

Leo is running beyond Rs 500 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film will soon dethrone Jailer which collected Rs 605 crore gross in its lifetime run worldwide. While the fans are going to celebrate big once Leo becomes the second highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, it will be interesting to see if it can surpass 2.0′s mammoth Rs 723.30 crore at the worldwide Box Office. As is, the film has done a lot for Vijay’s presence at the ticket window and his fans. This is the biggest film of his career already and more records are yet to come.

