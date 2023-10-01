Home

Entertainment

Leo Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Beats PS-1, Jailer to Record Biggest Opening Day Sales in UK, to Beat Pathaan Next

Leo Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Beats PS-1, Jailer to Record Biggest Opening Day Sales in UK, to Beat Pathaan Next

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has recorded stupendous advance booking sales in the UK. It has emerged as the biggest Tamil opener at the Box Office in terms of advance booking. Check the detailed report here.

Leo Box Office Collection Latest Update and advance booking report from UK market

Leo Box Office Collection Update: The Tamil movie Leo has 18 days left for release and it is already creating Box Office records. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has made terrific business overseas and the advance sales numbers are growing every day. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already emerged as the biggest Tamil opener at the UK Box Office, a no mean feat.

Trending Now

Highlights Tamil movie Leo has emerged as the biggest opener at the UK box office

Thalapathy Vijay's biggest film in UK

Leo to beat Pathaan soon to become biggest Indian opener at the UK box office

Leo, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, has recorded amazing business in the advance sales in the overseas market but more especially in the UK. So much so that it has surpassed the likes of Ponniyin Selvan-1, Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan-2 among other Tamil biggies at the UK Box Office. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the gangster drama has earned around Rs 2.55 crore (£250.5K or $305K) in advance gross collection for its opening day. This is bigger than the Mani Ratnam directorial which grossed £250K for its first day last year. PS-2, which is now the third biggest Tamil opener in the market, grossed £228.5K for the opening day, followed by Jailer with £222.8K and Beast with £203.2K.

You may like to read

Leo to beat Pathaan at UK Box Office

Leo has sold around 30K tickets in advance sales in the UK market out of which over 22K are for the opening day alone. Interestingly, the biggest Indian opener in the market remains Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan but Vijay’s film will soon topple it as well to emerge as the biggest Indian opener of all time at the UK Box Office.

The buzz around the film is solid considering this is the second special outing of Thalapathy Vijay with Lokesh Kanagaraj after the stupendous success of Master which revived the Box Office during the COVID-19 time. Leo marks the director’s third outing in the popular Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Kaithi and Vikram. Apart from Vijay, it features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, and Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin in other important roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 19 in five Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES