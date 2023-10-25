Home

Entertainment

Leo Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Fastest Movie to Smash This Record

Leo Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Fastest Movie to Smash This Record

Leo Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay's Action-Drama Crosses Rs 500 Crore, Becomes One of The Fastest Indian Movies to Smash This Record.

Leo Breaks All Records, Enters Rs 500 Crore Worldwide - Check Box Office Collection in Detail

Leo Box Office Collection Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt’s Tamil action drama film Leo is roaring at the box office windows in India and Globally. Before completing the first week, the mass movie entered Rs 500 crore, breaking all the records. Leo movie broke multiple records by crossing Rs 500 crore. On Wednesday morning, popular film trade analysts mentioned in their tweets that the film is a few crores away from entering Rs 500 crore. But, in a few hours, the critics shared the box office report.

Trending Now

Film Tracker George took to Twitter to share Leo movie’s box office collection worldwide. He wrote, “BREAKING: #Leo crosses ₹500 cr at the worldwide box office.”

You may like to read

BREAKING: #Leo crosses ₹500 cr at the worldwide box office.🔥🔥 FASTEST ₹100 CR

FASTEST ₹200 CR

FASTEST ₹300 CR

FASTEST ₹400 CR

FASTEST ₹500 CR#LeoHits500crores pic.twitter.com/wmnCjQg3Rt — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) October 25, 2023



Leo not only became one of the fastest movies to enter the Rs 500 crore club but also became the fastest Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, and Rs 400 crore film.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio. It creates an all-time record in its worldwide collections for 6 days. The film had a terrific first weekend and posted record-breaking numbers for Kollywood. Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller has collected over 350 crore in its first weekend, which is an outstanding achievement. Leo’s worldwide box office collections are phenomenal.

Leo Movie’s Collection in the Southern States (Gross) on Day 6:

Kerala – Rs 45 crore

AP/TS – Rs 38 crore

Karnataka – Rs 31 crore

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction:

As reported in sacnilk, Leo may earn Rs 15.00 crore in India for all languages. Wednesday will be the toughest for a film like Leo to see a downfall. It was the Dusshera and Durga Puja holidays that helped the movie perform. The real test for Leo will begin today after the extended long weekend and festivals. The total estimated box office collection will be Rs 264.80 crore.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Leo After 7 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 64.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 35.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 39.8 crore

Day 4: Rs 41.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 35.7 crore

Day 6: Rs 31.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 15 crore

Total: Rs 264.80 crore

With this, actor Vijay’s Leo becomes the third Tamil film to have reached the staggering benchmark after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Jailer.

It will be interesting to see how Leo fares from here. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Leo!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.