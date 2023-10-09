Home

Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Viral Interview on Reuniting Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan After 15 Years: “Real Family…”

Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been talking about his film 'Leo' and one of the highlights of the film is Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan reuniting on-screen after 15 years.

Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan reunite in Leo after 15 years

Chennai: Leo is a special film for many reasons. Right from the announcement, the film has created a massive buzz. Leo marks the reunion of one of Kollywood’s best on-screen pairs, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. The news sparked curiosity among their fans because they grew up watching both share electrifying chemistry on-screen.

When Lokesh Kanagaraj chose Trisha as the female lead in Leo, it was seen as a casting masterstroke. The reunion of people’s favourite pair added one more reason to look forward to the movie.

Interestingly, Lokesh revealed the reason behind casting Trisha in the movie in a recent interaction with the media. “Trisha was my first choice for Leo. Because I wanted someone who looks like a real family with Thalapathy Vijay. They are a couple in their 40s and have two children in the movie. Their chemistry comes across as most natural on-screen. I needed that to make the movie and the emotions as authentic as possible.”

“Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Are a Family”

Lokesh Kanagaraj also added he has pulled off the romantic scenes well. “I’m usually not a good writer of romance in movies. But I have done a good job this time in Leo concerning romance scenes. Both Vijay and Trisha performed well in romance sequences. Two scenes will stand out for their performance.”

Trisha, popularly known as the ‘South Queen’, has earlier paired up with Vijay in ‘Ghilli’, ‘Thirupaachi’, ‘Aathi’, and ‘Kuruvi’.

The duo delivered several blockbusters including, ‘Ghilli‘ and ‘Thirupaachi‘, they last shared screen space in ‘Kuruvi’ in 2008. Leo marks Trisha’s fifth collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after a gap of 15 years, and it’s the first time she plays Vijay’s on-screen partner.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see this iconic duo recreate magic on the silver screen on October 19. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about watching them together on the screen? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Leo!

