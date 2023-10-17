Home

Leo is Unstoppable: 4 Latest Big Milestones Achieved By Thalapathy Vijay’s Film at The Box Office

Leo Advance Booking Collection: Thalapathy Vijay's Action Movie Sets New Records. Discover the 4 Big Milestones Achieved by Leo. Don't Miss Out on this Blockbuster!

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has taken the box office by storm, achieving remarkable milestones with two days to go for its theatrical release. Leo is leaving no stone unturned to set new benchmarks at the box office globally. Let’s find out the milestones Leo set on Monday that have left audiences across the globe in awe.

Leo Enters a Million-Dollar Club In The USA

Leo stormed its way into the prestigious million-dollar club in the USA for premiere from book sales. Two things make this milestone astonishing. One, it’s the first ever Indian film to record a 1 Million dollar premiere collection since RRR last year.

Second, the movie suffered a brief setback with the cancellation of IMAX shows a few days ago, owing to not receiving the IMAX content on time. But overcoming all that, Leo has made a storming entry into the 1 million-dollar club in the USA.

Leo Created History At The Kerala Box Office

Leo created history by unseating KGF Chapter 2 as the highest-grossing film on day 1 in Kerala from bookings. There is no word to describe Vijay’s dominance over other actors in Kerala. This territory belongs to him. Leo has proved once again as it broke KGF Chapter 2’s record of ₹7.25 cr and became the all-time highest opening day collection. Leo is inching close to the 8-c mark as we write this.

Leo Rules The Roost At The Gulf Box Office

Leo sold over a mammoth 1 lakh tickets in the Gulf for the opening day. The movie has overtaken Rajinikanth’s Jailer ($1.17 million) and is currently the biggest opening day collection among Kollywood films as it has raked in $1.32 million so far. Leo is currently only behind Bollywood superstar SRK’s Jawan ($1.77 million) and Pathaan ($1.62 million) this year. Going by the current trends, Leo has every chance to outdo both Jawan and Pathaan for the opening day.

Leo Makes Unbeatable Record In The UK

As reported earlier, Leo has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ (£319K) Day 1 collections in the UK market to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the UK on the opening day. It has extended its lead to £373,347 (Day 1+premiere) and is set to whistle past £400K soon.

This record will remain unbeatable by any Indian film for a long time.

