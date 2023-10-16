Home

Leo Makers File Petition in Madras High Court Requesting 4 am Show on Release Day

As Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is all set to be released on October 19, the makers are trying their best to make it a grand movie-watching experience for fans. Seven Screen Studios Production has filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film’s release in Tamil Nadu. The producers have also requested to allow screenings of Leo at 7 am from October 19 to October 24.

Claiming that Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s latest movies Pathan and Jawan opened with six to seven morning shows in Mumbai and with six morning shows in Delhi, the petitioner said, the success of a film mainly depends upon the collections that it makes on the opening day and hence it was important to have special shows. The Madras High Court will hear the petition on Tuesday.

Leo Advance Booking Collection

Vijay’s movie has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its advance bookings have begun. On Monday, Leo crossed a whopping Rs 7 cr in Kerala alone just from pre-booking. No other film achieved this remarkable feat in the state before. As shared by a film trade analyst, Leo is expected to gross over Rs 10 cr in Kerala and set a new record in the state for the all-time highest opening – the record – which is currently held by KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 7.30 cr). It is expected to surpass the KGF 2 opening day collection just from the pre-sales business.

Leo’s overseas Box Office collection is on fire. Thalapathy Vijay’s film surpassed Bigil to become the actor’s career-biggest opener in overseas regions four days before the release. It has so far grossed $4.87 million as per the last update and is all set to become Kollywood’s first $7M opener overseas, making it the record opener.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. They were earlier starred together in films like ‘Ghilli’, ‘Kuruvi’, ‘Thirupaachi’ and ‘Aathi‘. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film.

