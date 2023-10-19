Home

Entertainment

Leo Movie Craze: Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Get Engaged in Theatre, Couple’s Viral Video Surfaces

Thalapathy Vijay's fans get engaged during the screening of the Leo movie in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The video of the couple exchanging the rings is now going viral on social media.

Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: Cinema and cricket enjoy a God-like following in India. There are stars who are revered by their fans in unbelievable ways. Some get temples created in their honour and some receive grand processions in their names on the release day of their films. Everything is possible and the fans’ love knows no limits when it comes to their favourite stars. Something similar happened on Thursday morning when Vijay’s fans got engaged during the screening of his latest film Leo in a theatre in Tamil Nadu.

A video of a young couple is doing the rounds on social media in which they are seen exchanging the rings and performing other rituals inside a theatre. The incident happened in the Pudukkottai town of Tamil Nadu where two ardent fans of Thalapathy Vijay marked the release of his film with a special moment in their lives. Dressed in traditional South Indian outfits, the bride and the groom exchanged garlands, and rings and posed for photos. The video shows fans surrounding them and cheering for them during the screening.

Watch the viral video of couple getting engaged during Leo screening in Tamil Nadu:

Meanwhile, Leo has released to terrific support from Vijay fans all across the world. It has already become the biggest Tamil film worldwide and has recorded staggering collections in all four South Indian states on its opening day. Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a part of his LCU – South’s first-ever cinematic universe. It stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist and Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Leo marks Lokesh’s second collaboration with Thalpathy Vijay after Master. It is receiving positive reviews after the first day first shows in many states. Leo is going to set the Box Office on fire both in the domestic and the overseas markets. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Leo!

