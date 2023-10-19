Home

Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay Chalks Up a Career High With Lokesh Kanagaraj Film

Leo First Review: Thalapathy Vijay's action drama, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a feast for fans, a sure-fire blockbuster! Read on.

Leo Movie Review: If there is one film that the movie fanatics are waiting for now, it is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Trisha in a pivotal role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Vijay’s Leo has been released today, October 19 in theatres and expectations are riding high on the project. The first and early review for the Vijay starrer is out, and it has blockbuster written over it with many ‘goosebumps moments’ reportedly. Scroll below to read the scoop.

According to our trusted sources who watched it in the private screening, the movie will be a sure-fire blockbuster. “Leo will be a sure-shot blockbuster. The film has many goosebumps moments for the audiences who have been waiting to see Thalapathy Vijay in a different role. The movie will showcase Vijay’s versatility and strong acting skills, which will undoubtedly make him stand out as a performer. The action sequences are on par with high-grade Hollywood films. It is fast-paced, and you won’t get bored any time. Lokesh Kanagaraj marries emotion with action, which he has expertly demonstrated in movies like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and he has continued that winning formula here. There are many key characters, but he has handled them all superbly. The movie is a feast for action lovers”, the source told us.

It looks like Leo will be a brilliant movie and treat for critics and audiences. This inside report creates a buzz with record-breaking pre-release earnings and ticket sales, poised to be a blockbuster hit in India and overseas regions. The fans will have a great time watching Leo, and we can’t wait for this Tsunami to hit us soon.

Leo Advance Booking Report

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has become the highest-grossing film in advance booking this year. With 16 lakh tickets sold, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (15.75 lakh tickets), the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Leo’s Tamil version has sold 13.75 lakh tickets, while the Telugu and Hindi versions have sold 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets, respectively. This is a remarkable achievement for Leo, especially considering the challenges it has faced.

The average ticket price for Leo is lower (Rs 202 vs. Rs 251). This suggests that Leo is generating more demand than Jawan, despite having a lower average ticket price. This is likely due to the popularity of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, as well as the high expectations for the film.

