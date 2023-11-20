Home

Leo on Netflix CONFIRMED Date: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film to Finally Arrive on OTT After Crossing Rs 612 Crore Worldwide

Where and when to watch Thalapathy Vijay's Leo on OTT. Check date, time, full star cast and box office collection of the action blockbuster.

Leo on Netflix CONFIRMED Date: Thalapathy Vijay’s last release Leo roared at the box office window in India and overseas. The film by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on October 19 for the occasion of Ayudha Pooja. The action drama continued to break several box office records and surpassed the overall collection of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, to become all-time second-highest-grossing Tamil film after the 2.0 movie.

Leo the film has reportedly crossed Rs 612 crore worldwide with Rs 339.85 crore from India and is now all set for the OTT release. Netflix India took to their social media handles to officially announce the release date of Thalapathy Vijay’s action blockbuster. Along with the post, the caption read, “The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. 🍫 Naa Ready! Are you?🔥 #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi.”

Earlier, there were reports of Leo’s OTT release on November 22, 2023. However, it got postponed to November 24 in India and November 28 in abroad.

Leo Movie Full Star Cast

Leo movie stars Joseph Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Mathew Thomas.

Leo has set the ball rolling for LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), the first-of-its-kind cinematic universe in the Tamil film industry. It is only the second film in the universe after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and has set the standards high. Have you watched Leo yet?

